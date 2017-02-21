SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Axiom Securities restated a sell rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, December 9th. Vetr downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $15.88 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. FBR & Co downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a sell rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) opened at 14.85 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $608.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of -0.25.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $5,169,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $980,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 84.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra HK Co Ltd raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 41.2% in the second quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,208,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,685,000 after buying an additional 352,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc offers an inverter solution for a solar photovoltaic (PV) system. The Company’s products include SolarEdge Power Optimizer, SolarEdge Inverter, StorEdge Solutions and SolarEdge Monitoring Software. Its product roadmap consists of categories, including power optimizers, inverters, monitoring services, energy storage and smart energy management.

