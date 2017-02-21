Smiths Group plc’s (SMIN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated their buy rating on shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,740 ($21.68) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SMIN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Smiths Group plc from GBX 890 ($11.09) to GBX 1,300 ($16.20) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on Smiths Group plc from GBX 1,200 ($14.95) to GBX 1,375 ($17.13) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smiths Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.94) target price on shares of Smiths Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.94) target price on shares of Smiths Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,432.07 ($17.84).

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) opened at 1515.00 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.99 billion. Smiths Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 944.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,551.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,498.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,426.48.

Smiths Group plc Company Profile

Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect and Flex-Tek. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings and power transmission couplings, among others. The Smiths Medical division offers infusion systems, vascular access (including safety needles), patient airway and temperature management equipment, and specialty devices in areas of in vitro fertilization, diagnostics and emergency patient transport.

