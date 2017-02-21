Smart REIT (SRU.UN) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Smart REIT (TSE:SRU.UN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a C$36.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SRU.UN. Desjardins upgraded shares of Smart REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Smart REIT from C$39.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Smart REIT in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Smart REIT from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.22.

About Smart REIT

Smart Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Calloway Real Estate Investment Trust, open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust develops, leases, constructs, owns and manages shopping centers in Canada, both directly and through its subsidiaries, Smart Limited Partnership, Smart Limited Partnership II and Smart Limited Partnership III.

