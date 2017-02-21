Smart REIT (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$35.00 to C$35.50 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$37.50 price target on shares of Smart REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Desjardins raised Smart REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Smart REIT in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Smart REIT from C$39.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.22.

“Smart REIT (SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$35.50” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/smart-reit-sru-un-pt-raised-to-c35-50.html.

Smart REIT Company Profile

Smart Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Calloway Real Estate Investment Trust, open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust develops, leases, constructs, owns and manages shopping centers in Canada, both directly and through its subsidiaries, Smart Limited Partnership, Smart Limited Partnership II and Smart Limited Partnership III.

