Sina Corporation (SINA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sina Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) is set to post its Q416 quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Sina Corporation to post earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $301.56 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sina Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The company earned $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.30 million. Sina Corporation had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 22.57%. Sina Corporation’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sina Corporation to post $1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sina Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) opened at 75.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.59. Sina Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $85.24.

A number of research firms recently commented on SINA. Jefferies Group LLC set a $95.00 price objective on Sina Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.67 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Sina Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sina Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Sina Corporation in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sina Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sina Corporation stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sina Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Sina Corporation Company Profile

Sina Corporation is an online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities. The Company’s digital media network of SINA.com (portal), SINA mobile (mobile portal and mobile applications) and Weibo (social media) enables Internet users to access professional media and user generated content (UGCs) in multi-media formats from personal computers and mobile devices, and share their interests with friends and acquaintances.

