Shire PLC (SHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Shire PLC (LON:SHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 6,600 ($82.23) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($78.49) target price on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Friday. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($78.49) target price on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($68.53) target price on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America Corp restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,970 ($86.84) target price on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shire PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,048.86 ($75.37).

Shire PLC (LON:SHP) opened at 4801.00 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 43.34 billion. Shire PLC has a one year low of GBX 2,707.19 and a one year high of GBX 5,377.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,583.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,784.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.64 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Shire PLC’s previous dividend of $3.51. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%.

In related news, insider Olivier Bohuon purchased 141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,528 ($56.42) per share, with a total value of £6,384.48 ($7,954.75).

Shire PLC Company Profile

Shire plc is a biotech company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in developing and marketing medicines for patients with rare diseases and other select conditions. The Company operates in the segment of research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines.

