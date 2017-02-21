Shire PLC (SHP) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc.

Shire PLC (LON:SHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($67.28) price target on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($68.53) price target on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) increased their price target on shares of Shire PLC from GBX 6,300 ($78.49) to GBX 6,800 ($84.72) and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Shire PLC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,048.86 ($75.37).

Shire PLC (LON:SHP) opened at 4801.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,583.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,784.97. The firm’s market cap is GBX 43.34 billion. Shire PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,707.19 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,377.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 20.64 ($0.26) dividend. This is a boost from Shire PLC’s previous dividend of $3.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%.

In other news, insider Olivier Bohuon bought 141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,528 ($56.42) per share, for a total transaction of £6,384.48 ($7,954.75).

About Shire PLC

Shire plc is a biotech company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in developing and marketing medicines for patients with rare diseases and other select conditions. The Company operates in the segment of research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines.

