Shire PLC (SHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shire PLC (LON:SHP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,052.62 ($75.41).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($82.23) price objective on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($78.49) price objective on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, AlphaValue restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,714 ($83.65) price objective on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In other news, insider Olivier Bohuon bought 141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,528 ($56.42) per share, for a total transaction of £6,384.48 ($7,954.75).

Shares of Shire PLC (LON:SHP) opened at 4792.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,583.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,784.97. The stock’s market cap is GBX 43.26 billion. Shire PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,707.19 and a 1-year high of GBX 5,377.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a GBX 20.64 ($0.26) dividend. This is a positive change from Shire PLC’s previous dividend of $3.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Shire PLC Company Profile

Shire plc is a biotech company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in developing and marketing medicines for patients with rare diseases and other select conditions. The Company operates in the segment of research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines.

