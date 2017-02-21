SEGRO plc (SGRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday. They currently have a GBX 490 ($6.11) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SGRO. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered SEGRO plc to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 505 ($6.29) to GBX 510 ($6.35) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.48) price target on shares of SEGRO plc in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas lifted their price target on SEGRO plc from GBX 500 ($6.23) to GBX 510 ($6.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 441 ($5.49) price target on shares of SEGRO plc in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.61) price target on shares of SEGRO plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 464.24 ($5.78).

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) opened at 498.50 on Friday. SEGRO plc has a 12 month low of GBX 331.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 505.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 470.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 445.92. The company’s market cap is GBX 4.00 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from SEGRO plc’s previous dividend of $5.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.25%.

About SEGRO plc

SEGRO plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops and manages warehouse and industrial property assets in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Its portfolio of warehouse and light industrial buildings is concentrated in European countries. The Company’s segments are the geographical business units, which include Greater London, Thames Valley and National Logistics, Northern Europe (principally Germany), Southern Europe (principally France) and Central Europe (principally Poland).

