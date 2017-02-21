Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a C$18.75 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SIA. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) opened at 17.86 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.56 million and a PE ratio of 74.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/scotiabank-reiterates-sector-perform-rating-for-sienna-senior-living-inc-sia.html.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, formerly Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation (LSCC), is a Canada-based company that owns and operates approximately 10 retirement residence (RR) in the Provinces of Ontario and British Columbia and over 30 long-term care (LTC) homes in the Province of Ontario (representing an aggregate of over 5,730 beds).

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.