Scotiabank Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Western Forest Products Inc (WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a C$2.50 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

WEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. RBC Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$1.85 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.38.

Shares of Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) opened at 2.12 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $838.35 million and a P/E ratio of 12.47.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc is a softwood forest products company, operating in the coastal region of British Columbia. The Company’s businesses include the harvesting of timber, reforestation, forest management, the manufacturing and sale of lumber and wood chips, and the sale of logs. Its log and lumber products are sold in over 25 countries around the world.

