Scotiabank Reiterates Outperform Rating for Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.54.

Shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) opened at 17.88 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36. The company’s market cap is $14.90 billion.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. It is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Its segments include Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta.

