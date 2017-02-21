Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a C$1.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. Paradigm Capital increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp from C$1.25 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp from C$1.15 to C$1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Capstone Mining Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.35.

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) opened at 1.61 on Friday. Capstone Mining Corp has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The firm’s market capitalization is $623.16 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

“Scotiabank Reiterates Outperform Rating for Capstone Mining Corp (CS)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/scotiabank-reiterates-outperform-rating-for-capstone-mining-corp-cs.html.

In other Capstone Mining Corp news, Director Manuel Arturo Estrada sold 122,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.47, for a total value of C$180,222.00.

About Capstone Mining Corp

Capstone Mining Corp. is a mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of and exploration for base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada and Chile. It has five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, the Santo Domingo development project and Other. Pinto Valley Mining Corp., its subsidiary, owns and operates the copper Pinto Valley Mine located in Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.