Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) opened at 11.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. The stock’s market cap is $689.39 million. Sanchez Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

In related news, Chairman Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 82,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $718,385.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,661,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,452,753.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio R. Sanchez III sold 52,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $454,279.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,290,546.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,741 shares of company stock worth $1,838,562 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/sanchez-energy-corporation-sn-to-release-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SN. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Sanchez Energy Corporation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised Sanchez Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

About Sanchez Energy Corporation

Sanchez Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the onshore United States Gulf Coast. The Company focuses on the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

