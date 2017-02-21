Sage Group Unspon (SGPYY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sage Group Unspon (NASDAQ:SGPYY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

SGPYY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Sage Group Unspon in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised Sage Group Unspon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of Sage Group Unspon (NASDAQ:SGPYY) opened at 32.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.81. Sage Group Unspon has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion and a PE ratio of 33.74.

