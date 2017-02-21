Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on RYI. Deutsche Bank AG set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) opened at 11.65 on Thursday. Ryerson Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $432.59 million, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryerson Holding Corporation during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ryerson Holding Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Ryerson Holding Corporation during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ryerson Holding Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ryerson Holding Corporation by 41.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

“Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/ryerson-holding-corporation-ryi-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

About Ryerson Holding Corporation

Ryerson Holding Corporation (Ryerson Holding) is a service center company for carbon and stainless steel, as well as aluminum. The Company processes and distributes a full line of over 70,000 products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Holding Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson Holding Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.