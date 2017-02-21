Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $83.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Rafferty Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America Corp began coverage on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.63.

Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) opened at 75.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.61. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $75.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.6152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $19,755,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada during the third quarter worth approximately $587,312,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $207,239,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,072,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,314,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), is a diversified financial services company. The Company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, investor services and capital markets products and services on a global basis. The Company serves personal, business, public sector and institutional clients in Canada, the United States and approximately 40 other countries.

