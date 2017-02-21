Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Enerflex Ltd (EFX)

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a C$22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$17.25 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.68.

Shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) opened at 18.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $1.63 billion. Enerflex has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. is a Canada-based supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems and electric power equipment. The Company’s in‐house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission and service hydrocarbon handling systems. The Company operates through three segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World.

