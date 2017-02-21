Royal Bank Of Canada Increases TESARO Inc (TSRO) Price Target to $202.00

TESARO Inc (NDAQ:TSRO) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $142.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. FBR & Co downgraded TESARO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Leerink Swann downgraded TESARO from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

TESARO (NDAQ:TSRO) opened at 190.36 on Friday. TESARO has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $192.43. The firm’s market capitalization is $9.83 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.28.

TESARO Company Profile

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company acquires, in-licenses and develops oncology product candidates. It operates in business of developing and commercializing oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It has in-licensed and are developing oncology-related product candidates, including intravenous (IV) rolapitant and niraparib, as well as product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

