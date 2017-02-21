Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reissued their underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) in a research note released on Wednesday. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 480 ($5.98) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.35) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 730 ($9.10) to GBX 740 ($9.22) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.65) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.21) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 667.94 ($8.32).

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) opened at 708.00 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 12.97 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 684.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 717.71. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 588.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 875.50.

In related news, insider Kevin Smith purchased 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 701 ($8.73) per share, with a total value of £2,642.77 ($3,292.76). Also, insider Frank Chapman purchased 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 646 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £3,959.98 ($4,933.94). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,025 shares of company stock worth $684,075.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a provider of an integrated power and propulsion solutions. The Company operates through two divisions: Aerospace, which includes civil and defense businesses, and Land & Sea, which includes power systems, marine and nuclear businesses. Its civil aerospace business is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

