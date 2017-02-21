Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$57.50 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet and telephony services to consumers and businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. Its Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

