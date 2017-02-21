Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Downgraded by Vetr Inc. to “Buy”

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $6.58 price objective on the stock. Vetr‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.

RAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho restated a “positive” rating and issued a $6.75 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Rite Aid Corporation in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rite Aid Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.07.

Shares of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) traded up 1.19% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,876,921 shares. Rite Aid Corporation has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $8.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.19 and a beta of 1.89.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Rite Aid Corporation had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business earned $8.60 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Corporation will post $0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Rite Aid Corporation by 16.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid Corporation during the third quarter worth $109,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Rite Aid Corporation by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Passport Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid Corporation during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid Corporation during the third quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation is a retail drugstore chain. The Company’s segments include Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Company operates under The Rite Aid name. It operates approximately 4,560 stores in over 30 states across the country and in the District of Columbia. The Company’s Retail Pharmacy segment consists of Rite Aid stores, RediClinic and Health Dialog.

