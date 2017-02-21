Rio Tinto plc (RIO) Earns Neutral Rating from BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($44.85) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,245 ($40.43) target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a GBX 3,200 ($39.87) target price on Rio Tinto plc and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($38.62) target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,130 ($39.00) target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on Rio Tinto plc in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,300 ($41.12) target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,532.18 ($44.01).

Shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) opened at 3646.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,436.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,907.67. Rio Tinto plc has a one year low of GBX 1,795.00 and a one year high of GBX 3,718.50. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 65.59 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 100.56 ($1.25) per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto plc’s previous dividend of $33.80.

In other Rio Tinto plc news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques acquired 11 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,451 ($43.00) per share, for a total transaction of £379.61 ($472.98).

Rio Tinto plc Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc is a mining company. The Company focuses on finding, mining, processing and marketing the Earth’s mineral resources. The Company’s segments include aluminum, copper and coal, diamonds and minerals, and iron ore. The Company’s aluminum business includes bauxite mines, alumina refineries and aluminum smelters.

