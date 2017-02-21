Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rev Group Inc (NASDAQ:REVG) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rev Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Rev Group (NASDAQ:REVG) opened at 27.59 on Tuesday. Rev Group has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.67.

“Rev Group Inc (REVG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/rev-group-inc-revg-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-morgan-stanley.html.

In other news, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 1,253,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $25,741,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,784.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 1,247,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $25,631,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The Company operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. The Company provides customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles (RVs) and luxury buses).

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.