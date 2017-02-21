RetailMeNot, Inc. (SALE) Price Target Raised to $12.00

RetailMeNot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALE) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Group LLC from $11.50 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

SALE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of RetailMeNot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Dougherty & Co cut their price target on shares of RetailMeNot from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of RetailMeNot in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RetailMeNot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of RetailMeNot in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.12.

Shares of RetailMeNot (NASDAQ:SALE) opened at 9.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.22 million, a PE ratio of 226.25 and a beta of 0.82. RetailMeNot has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.93.

RetailMeNot (NASDAQ:SALE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. RetailMeNot had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RetailMeNot will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALE. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RetailMeNot by 1.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RetailMeNot during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of RetailMeNot by 24.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of RetailMeNot during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of RetailMeNot by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RetailMeNot

RetailMeNot Inc operates a digital savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and in-store. The Company’s marketplace features over 800,000 digital offers each month. The Company’s Websites, mobile applications, e-mail newsletters and alerts and social media presence enable consumers to search for, discover and redeem digital offers from retailers and brands.

