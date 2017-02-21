Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation analyst P. Johnston expects that the brokerage will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial Corporation also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s FY2017 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $16.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Nomura lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America Corp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.12.

This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/research-analysts-set-expectations-for-marathon-oil-co-s-q1-2017-earnings-mro.html.

Shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) opened at 16.23 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $19.28. The company’s market capitalization is $13.75 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 417.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,738,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,646,000 after buying an additional 30,442,089 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 70.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,128,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,710,000 after buying an additional 2,937,094 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,883,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,900,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,173,000 after buying an additional 1,643,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,472,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/research-analysts-set-expectations-for-marathon-oil-co-s-q1-2017-earnings-mro.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production company with operations in North America, Europe and Africa. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P segment, which explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America; International E&P segment , which explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas outside of North America, and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) and methanol, in Equatorial Guinea, and Oil Sands Mining segment, which mines, extracts and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada, and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.