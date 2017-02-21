Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Fortis in a research note issued on Thursday. Desjardins analyst M. Jarvi expects that the brokerage will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/research-analysts-offer-predictions-for-fortis-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-fts.html.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) opened at 32.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion and a PE ratio of 22.83. Fortis has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/research-analysts-offer-predictions-for-fortis-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-fts.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3058 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.40%.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.