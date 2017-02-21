Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx N.V. (NYSE:RENX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “RELX NV provides professional information solutions primarily in North America and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Information; Legal, and Exhibitions. Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and tools to help customers improve scientific and healthcare outcomes. Risk & Business Information segment provides data and analytics which enable customers to evaluate and manage risk. Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, news, business information and analysis to legal, corporate, Government and academic customers. Exhibitions segment, through the subsidiary Reed Exhibitions, organizes market events relevant to industry needs. RELX NV, formerly known as Reed Elsevier NV, is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Relx N.V. (NYSE:RENX) opened at 17.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. Relx N.V. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.03.

“Relx N.V. (RENX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/relx-n-v-renx-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Relx N.V. by 928.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 130,967 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Relx N.V. during the third quarter worth about $1,806,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Relx N.V. by 498.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 98,893 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Relx N.V. by 446.5% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 55,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 45,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx N.V. during the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relx N.V.

RELX NV is a Netherlands-based company holding shares in RELX Group plc. RELX Group plc is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. RELX Group plc serves customers in more than 180 countries. The Company operates in four market segments.

