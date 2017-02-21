Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Regeneron’s fourth-quarter results were disappointing with the company missing on both earnings and revenues estimates. Moreover, the guidance for Eylea was also weak. Regeneron suffered a major blow when the U.S District Court in Delaware granted Amgen request for a permanent injunction prohibiting the sale of PCSK9 inhibitor, Praluent. However, on Feb 8, the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit stayed the injunction appeal. Hence, Regeneron and Sanofi will continue marketing, selling, and manufacturing Praluent in the U.S. during the appeal process. Although sales of Praluent have failed to impress due to the present payer utilization management restrictions in the U.S. and limited market access in Europe, the drug is still expected to have blockbuster potential. Investors should focus on late stage pipeline catalysts – dupilumab and sarilumab. Shares of the company have also underperformed the industry.”

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Swann set a $513.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Vetr raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $427.96 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Roth Capital set a $520.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $440.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $447.16.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) opened at 371.18 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $325.35 and a one year high of $452.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.10 and a 200 day moving average of $385.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post $13.02 EPS for the current year.

“Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/regeneron-pharmaceuticals-inc-regn-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 87,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $369.71 per share, for a total transaction of $32,274,943.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.02, for a total value of $1,176,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Live Your Vision LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Blenheim Capital Management BV bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company’s segment includes activities related to the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of serious medical conditions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.