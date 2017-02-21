Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) Issues Earnings Results

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm earned $291.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.11 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers updated its FY17 guidance to $2.70-3.00 EPS.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) traded down 0.63% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.50. 339,439 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $610.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $68.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on RRGB. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, operates and franchises casual-dining restaurants and fast-casual restaurants in North America and focuses on serving a selection of gourmet burgers. The Company is primarily engaged in the sale of food and beverages at the Company-owned restaurants.

