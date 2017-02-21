Real Industry, Inc. (RELY) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Real Industry, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.29) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Real Industry an industry rank of 104 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Real Industry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Real Industry in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Real Industry (NASDAQ:RELY) opened at 5.05 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $147.80 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. Real Industry has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Industry during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Industry during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,359,000. Menta Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Real Industry by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 55,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 43,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Real Industry by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Real Industry by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 25,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Real Industry Company Profile

Real Industry, Inc is a holding company. The Company focuses on the operations of Real Alloy Holding, Inc (Real Alloy), which is engaged in aluminum recycling. The Company’s segments include Real Alloy North America (RANA) and Real Alloy Europe (RAEU). The RANA segment includes aluminum melting, processing, recycling and alloying activities conducted in approximately 20 facilities located in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

