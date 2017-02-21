RBC Capital Markets Raises Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Price Target to $35.00

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by RBC Capital Markets from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, January 6th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Vetr upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.62 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) opened at 35.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.81. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Applied Materials had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/rbc-capital-markets-raises-applied-materials-inc-amat-price-target-to-35-00.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $152,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Larkins sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $3,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 482,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 126.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,560,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,834,000 after buying an additional 7,560,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 242.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,346,423 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,195,000 after buying an additional 3,784,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 340.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,651,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,233,000 after buying an additional 3,594,718 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399,598 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,485,000 after buying an additional 3,392,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 867.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,436,582 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,611,000 after buying an additional 3,081,415 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.