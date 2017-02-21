RBC Capital Markets Lowers Cineplex Inc (CGX) Price Target to C$53.00

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) had its target price cut by analysts at RBC Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday. RBC Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock’s current price.

CGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.50.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) opened at 51.25 on Friday. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $48.26 and a 1-year high of $53.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.00.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc is a Canada-based entertainment company. The Company operates through two segments: Exhibition and Media. The Exhibition segment offers box office services, food service, gaming services, theatre rentals and digital commerce rental and sales. The Media segment consists of Cineplex Media, which consists of in-theatre advertising, pre-show, showtime, magazine and lobby advertising, and Cineplex Digital Media (CDM), which is associated with the design, installation and operations of digital signage networks.

