RBC Capital Markets Lowers Canam Group Inc. (CAM) Price Target to C$8.50

Canam Group Inc. (TSE:CAM) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at RBC Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Friday. RBC Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAM. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canam Group from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Canam Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. Laurentian set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Canam Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canam Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canam Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.86.

Canam Group (TSE:CAM) opened at 7.45 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $340.66 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. Canam Group has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

About Canam Group

Canam Group Inc is engaged in designing integrated solutions and fabricating products for the North American construction industry. The Company operates through the construction products segment, which includes many complementary goods and services. The Company’s service offer extends from the preconstruction phase to project management, including the erection of structural steel components.

