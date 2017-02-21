RBC Capital Markets Lowers Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Price Target to $177.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at RBC Capital Markets from $187.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. RBC Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.40% from the company’s current price.

ALXN has been the subject of several other research reports. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Vetr downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.51 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) opened at 128.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.49 and its 200 day moving average is $127.05. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $109.12 and a 12-month high of $162.00. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company earned $831 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post $5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alvin S. Parven sold 22,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $3,134,872.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,096.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard Bell sold 40,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $5,548,201.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 438,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,723,064.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,784 shares of company stock valued at $10,961,334. Corporate insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $21,567,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $14,318,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,137,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,597,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 111,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. The Company operates through innovation, development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products segment. The Company’s marketed products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa).

