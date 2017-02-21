RBC Capital Markets Increases Dundee Precious Metals Inc (DPM) Price Target to C$4.50

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) had its price objective boosted by analysts at RBC Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday. RBC Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPM. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) opened at 3.54 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The company’s market cap is $565.50 million.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (DPM) is a Canada-based gold mining company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining and processing of precious metals. The Company’s operates through its subsidiaries, such as Dundee Precious Metals Chelopech EAD (Chelopech), Dundee Precious Metals Kapan CJSC (Kapan) and Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb (Proprietary) Limited (Tsumeb).

