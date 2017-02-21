RBC Capital Markets Boosts Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Price Target to $59.00

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target increased by RBC Capital Markets from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. RBC Capital Markets currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. JMP Securities set a $57.00 target price on Wix.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vetr lowered Wix.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.87 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Wix.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.15.

Shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) opened at 63.85 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $2.80 billion. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,590,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,848,000 after buying an additional 266,774 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 527.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after buying an additional 395,099 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 12.3% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 28.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 355,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. (Wix) is a Web development platform enabling businesses and organizations to take businesses, brands and workflow online. The Company provides solutions that business owners can use to operate various aspects of their business online, such as selling goods, taking reservations, and scheduling and confirming appointments.

