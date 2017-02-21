First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. in a report released on Friday. They currently have a C$23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FCR. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on First Capital Realty from C$24.25 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on First Capital Realty from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Capital Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.14.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) opened at 20.53 on Friday. First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32.

“Raymond James Financial, Inc. Reiterates “Strong-Buy” Rating for First Capital Realty Inc (FCR)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/raymond-james-financial-inc-reiterates-strong-buy-rating-for-first-capital-realty-inc-fcr.html.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc (FCR) is a Canada-based company, which is engages in the business of acquiring, developing, redeveloping, owning and managing urban retail-centered properties. The Company owns, develops and manages of grocery anchored, urban properties where people live and shop. The Company has three operating segments: Eastern, which includes operations primarily in Quebec and Ottawa; Central, which includes the Company’s Ontario operations excluding Ottawa; and Western, which includes operations in Alberta and British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.