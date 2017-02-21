Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a C$23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.65% from the company’s current price.

ADN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Acadian Timber Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. RBC Capital Markets cut Acadian Timber Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Acadian Timber Corp from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber Corp in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.86.

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN) opened at 17.74 on Friday. Acadian Timber Corp has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.81 million and a PE ratio of 11.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84.

“Raymond James Financial, Inc. Reiterates “Strong-Buy” Rating for Acadian Timber Corp (ADN)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/raymond-james-financial-inc-reiterates-strong-buy-rating-for-acadian-timber-corp-adn.html.

Acadian Timber Corp Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. is a Canada-based supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The Company owns and manages approximately 761,000 acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick (NB Timberlands), over 299,000 acres of freehold timberlands in Maine (Maine Timberlands) and provides management services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.