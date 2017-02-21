Raymond James Financial, Inc. Increases West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT) Price Target to C$60.00

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. RBC Capital Markets increased their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities lowered West Fraser Timber Co. from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$53.00 target price on West Fraser Timber Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. West Fraser Timber Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.04.

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. (TSE:WFT) opened at 52.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $45.20. West Fraser Timber Co. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08.

West Fraser Timber Co. Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a Canada-based integrated wood products company producing lumber, wood chips, laminated veneer lumber (LVL), medium density fiberboard (MDF), plywood, pulp, energy and newsprint. The Company has operations in western Canada and the southern United States. The Company’s operating segments are Lumber, Panels, and Pulp and Paper.

