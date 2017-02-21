Raymond James Financial, Inc. Increases Finning International Inc. (FTT) Price Target to C$25.00

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTT. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC upgraded shares of Finning International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Finning International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.50 target price on shares of Finning International in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.67.

Shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT) opened at 25.45 on Friday. The stock has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. Finning International has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $28.02.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc is a Caterpillar Inc (Caterpillar) dealer. The Company sells, rents and provides parts and service for equipment and engines to customers in mining, construction, petroleum and forestry industries. It operates through three segments: Canadian operations, South American operations, and UK & Ireland operations.

