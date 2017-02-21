Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $27.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Raven Industries an industry rank of 80 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAVN. Dougherty & Co upgraded Raven Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Raven Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) opened at 29.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. Raven Industries has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $29.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $14,598,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 784,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after buying an additional 56,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc is a diversified technology company providing a range of products to customers within the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction and defense markets. The Company operates through three segments: Applied Technology Division (Applied Technology), Engineered Films Division (Engineered Films) and Aerostar Division (Aerostar).

