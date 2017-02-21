Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.28. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 8.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust updated its FY17 guidance to $1.34-1.38 EPS.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) traded up 1.73% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. 469,285 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.70. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $20.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is an integrated real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the ownership and management of multi-anchored shopping centers primarily in approximately 10 metropolitan markets in the United States. The Company’s property portfolio includes approximately 70 shopping centers and an office building comprising approximately 15.3 million square feet.

