Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Northcoast Research (LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research dropped their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings in a report released on Friday. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Lincoln Electric Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-lincoln-electric-holdings-inc-reduced-by-northcoast-research-leco.html.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) opened at 85.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.43. Lincoln Electric Holdings has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.56 million. Lincoln Electric Holdings had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $12,013,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 29.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 20,002 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gabriel Bruno sold 5,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $412,545.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,635.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Frederick G. Stueber sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,231,813.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,590.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,670 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,060. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company’s welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes. The Company’s operating segments include North America Welding, Europe Welding, Asia Pacific Welding, South America Welding and The Harris Products Group.

