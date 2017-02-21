Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) – Research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adesto Technologies Corporation in a report issued on Wednesday. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Roth Capital also issued estimates for Adesto Technologies Corporation’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

IOTS has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Adesto Technologies Corporation from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adesto Technologies Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Adesto Technologies Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

“Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Adesto Technologies Corporation Increased by Analyst (IOTS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-adesto-technologies-corporation-increased-by-analyst-iots.html.

Shares of Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) opened at 4.40 on Monday. Adesto Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The stock’s market cap is $67.54 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Adesto Technologies Corporation had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

“Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Adesto Technologies Corporation Increased by Analyst (IOTS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-adesto-technologies-corporation-increased-by-analyst-iots.html.

Adesto Technologies Corporation Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The Company optimizes its non-volatile memory products for Internet of Things (IoT), applications, including current and next-generation Internet-connected devices in the consumer, industrial, medical and wearables markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.