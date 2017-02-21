Q1 2017 Earnings Forecast for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Issued By Jefferies Group

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a report issued on Friday. Jefferies Group analyst T. Young now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NUS. Bank of America Corp set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Sidoti raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) opened at 48.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.66. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $66.04.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) opened at 48.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.66. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $66.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 33.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Ryan S. Napierski sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.96%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements, and a range of other products and services. The Company offers anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under its Nu Skin and Pharmanex brands. The Nu Skin brand offers a range of products, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care system and ageLOC Tru Face Essence Ultra anti-aging skin care serum.

