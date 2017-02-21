PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.07 EPS

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.07. The business earned $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.12 million. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 32.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) traded up 0.61% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.97. The stock had a trading volume of 91,574 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.54. PS Business Parks has a 12-month low of $90.87 and a 12-month high of $121.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from PS Business Parks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 125.52%.

In related news, insider John W. Petersen sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $238,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total value of $225,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,118 shares of company stock worth $914,632 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup Inc. cut PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates and develops commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial parks. It focuses on owning concentrated business parks. PS Business Parks, L.P. (the Operating Partnership) is a California limited partnership, which owns directly or indirectly substantially all of its assets and through, which the Company conducts substantially all of its business.

