Provident Financial plc (PFG) Insider Purchases £167.34 in Stock

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) insider Ken Mullen purchased 6 shares of Provident Financial plc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,789 ($34.75) per share, with a total value of £167.34 ($208.50).

Ken Mullen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 16th, Ken Mullen purchased 5 shares of Provident Financial plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,868 ($35.73) per share, with a total value of £143.40 ($178.67).

Shares of Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) opened at 2792.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 4.03 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,783.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,889.31. Provident Financial plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,125.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,402.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Provident Financial plc in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,130 ($39.00) price target on shares of Provident Financial plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial plc in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,215 ($40.06) price target on shares of Provident Financial plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.38) price target on shares of Provident Financial plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,004.27 ($37.43).

Provident Financial plc Company Profile

Provident Financial plc is a United Kingdom-based non-standard lender. The Company’s divisions include Vanquis Bank Limited (Vanquis Bank), Consumer Credit Division (CCD) and Moneybarn. Its segments include Vanquis Bank, CCD, Moneybarn and Central. The Company serves non-standard credit customers with a range of products from credit cards and car finance, to home credit and online unsecured, and guarantor loans.

