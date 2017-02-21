Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) in a report issued on Thursday. Scotiabank currently has a C$16.50 price target on the stock.

PVG has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC downgraded Pretium Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.25.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) opened at 14.81 on Thursday. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. The stock’s market cap is $2.66 billion.

“Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Scotiabank” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/21/pretium-resources-inc-pvg-earns-sector-perform-rating-from-scotiabank.html.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company’s projects include Brucejack Project and the Snowfield Project, both of which are located in northwestern British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.