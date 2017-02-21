Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm currently has C$15.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$15.00.

Separately, Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.25.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) opened at 14.81 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company’s market cap is $2.66 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company’s projects include Brucejack Project and the Snowfield Project, both of which are located in northwestern British Columbia.

